Delhi records minimum temperature of 16.1 degrees Celsius

PTI

New Delhi, October 20

The national capital on Friday recorded a minimum temperature of 16.1 degrees Celsius, two notches below the season's average, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The relative humidity at 8:30 am was recorded at 89 per cent.

The IMD has predicted mainly clear skies during the day. The maximum temperature in the city is likely to settle at 31 degrees Celsius.

Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 260 around 10 am, according to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data.

An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.