Delhi records minimum temperature of 16.1 degrees Celsius, five notches above normal

New Delhi, February 21
The mercury in the national capital settled at 16.1 degrees Celsius on Tuesday morning, five notches above normal.
Delhi had on Monday recorded the third hottest February day since 1969 with the maximum temperature at the Safdarjung observatory, the national capital's primary weather station, soaring to 33.6 degrees Celsius.
The reading on Monday was nine notches above normal.
On Tuesday, the relative humidity was recorded at 84 per cent, according to the IMD data.
The minimum temperature in the morning stood at 16.1 degrees Celsius, five notches above normal.
Delhi on Monday had registered a low of 13.1 degrees Celsius, two notches above the season's average.
The weatherman has predicted mainly clear sky during the day.
Meanwhile, Delhi's air quality stood in the ‘poor' category as the air quality index read 250.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Remarks against PM: On SC order, Delhi court grants interim bail to Congress leader Pawan Khera
The apex court issued notices to the states of Assam and Utt...
Will decide on Budget session only after legal advice on CM Mann’s ‘derogatory’ tweets, letter: Punjab Governor
Punjab Cabinet recommended that the Budget session be held f...
AAP's Bathinda Rural MLA Amit Rattan sent in 4-day police remand
Was arrested from near Karnal in Haryana today morning in a ...
Bhagwant Mann promises ease-of-doing business at Progressive Punjab Investors’ Summit
Investment Promotion Minister Anmol Gagan Mann says they wil...
China wants to 'speed up' lingering stand-offs on Ladakh boundary
The move that could herald forward movement on the Indo-Chin...