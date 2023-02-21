Delhi records minimum temperature of 16.1 degrees Celsius, five notches above normal

PTI

New Delhi, February 21

The mercury in the national capital settled at 16.1 degrees Celsius on Tuesday morning, five notches above normal.

Delhi had on Monday recorded the third hottest February day since 1969 with the maximum temperature at the Safdarjung observatory, the national capital's primary weather station, soaring to 33.6 degrees Celsius.

The reading on Monday was nine notches above normal.

On Tuesday, the relative humidity was recorded at 84 per cent, according to the IMD data.

The minimum temperature in the morning stood at 16.1 degrees Celsius, five notches above normal.

Delhi on Monday had registered a low of 13.1 degrees Celsius, two notches above the season's average.

The weatherman has predicted mainly clear sky during the day.

Meanwhile, Delhi's air quality stood in the ‘poor' category as the air quality index read 250.