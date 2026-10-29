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Home / Delhi / Delhi records nearly 3.95 lakh voter applications ahead of SIR deadline

Delhi records nearly 3.95 lakh voter applications ahead of SIR deadline

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:52 AM Oct 29, 2026 IST
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With just two days remaining to submit claims and objections under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, Delhi has recorded over 3.95 lakh applications for voter enrolment, deletions, corrections and address changes during the ongoing exercise, according to the latest data released by the Office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) on Wednesday.

The figures show that 2,71,639 Form 6 applications for fresh voter enrolment were received across the Capital’s 13 electoral districts between August 31 and October 27.

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During the same period, 1,02,149 Form 8 applications were submitted for corrections to existing electoral entries and changes of address, while 20,654 Form 7 applications were received for objections to the inclusion or deletion of names. Another 477 Form 6A applications were filed, taking the total number of applications received during the period to 3,94,919.

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West Delhi recorded the highest number of fresh enrolment applications, at 33,377, followed by North West Delhi with 27,341, East Delhi with 26,212, South East Delhi with 26,054 and North East Delhi with 25,973.

New Delhi district recorded the lowest number of Form 6 applications, at 4,851, followed by Old Delhi with 11,547 and Central Delhi with 11,892.

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For corrections and changes to existing electoral entries, North East Delhi topped the list with 13,373 Form 8 submissions, followed by West Delhi with 10,779, East Delhi with 10,655 and South West Delhi with 9,720.

South West Delhi recorded the highest number of Form 7 applications, at 3,152, followed by South Delhi with 2,820 and North East Delhi with 2,501. Outer North Delhi reported the lowest number of such applications, at 380.

The latest figures also indicate that fresh voter enrolment continues to account for the largest share of applications received during the revision exercise, with Form 6 submissions constituting nearly 69% of the total.

The draft electoral roll was published on August 31, marking the beginning of the claims and objections period, which will close on October 30.

The CEO’s office has urged eligible residents to verify their names in the electoral rolls, which are available online and at their respective polling stations. In its bulletin, the office reiterated its objective of ensuring that “No Eligible Voter to be left out of Electoral Roll”.

According to election authorities, all claims and objections received by October 30 will be disposed of by November 30. The final electoral roll is scheduled to be published on December 4.

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