DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / Delhi / Delhi records warm morning at 29 deg C; IMD issues yellow alert for thunderstorms, gusty winds   

Delhi records warm morning at 29 deg C; IMD issues yellow alert for thunderstorms, gusty winds   

Rain lashed parts of the national capital early Sunday, bringing much-needed respite from the sweltering heat that gripped Delhi over the past few days.
article_Author
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 10:38 AM Jun 16, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
A mirage appears on the Kartavya Path during a summer afternoon, in New Delhi, Sunday, June 15, 2025. PTI
Advertisement

Delhi experienced a warm start to the week on Monday, with the minimum temperature rising to 29 degrees Celsius, nine notches higher than Sunday, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Advertisement

The weather department reported no rainfall in the last 24 hours, and humidity was measured at 68 per cent at 8:30 am.

Rain lashed parts of the national capital early Sunday, bringing much-needed respite from the sweltering heat that gripped Delhi over the past few days.

Advertisement

The maximum temperature is expected to touch 36 degrees Celsius during the day on Monday.

The IMD has issued a 'yellow alert' for the national capital until Wednesday, forecasting light to moderate rain along with thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds reaching speeds of up to 50-?60 kmph.

Advertisement

The city's air quality remained in the "moderate" category on Monday, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 114 at 9 am, Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) showed.

According to the CPCB, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts