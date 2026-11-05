Delhi records worst air quality in 288 days

Delhi’s air pollution reached its worst level in 288 days on Wednesday, with the city’s average Air Quality Index (AQI) climbing to 377, while 22 of its 59 monitoring stations recorded severe pollution. The last comparable reading was recorded on January 20, when the AQI stood at 378.

The IIT-Delhi recorded the highest AQI at 458, followed by Jahangirpuri and Punjabi Bagh at 448 each and Mundka at 439. Of the remaining monitoring stations, 32 recorded very poor air quality and five reported poor conditions, leaving no station outside these three categories.

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Stubble burning emerged as the largest identified contributor, accounting for 20.2% of Delhi’s pollution, according to the IITM-Pune decision support system. Transport was the second-largest contributor at 15.5%. Residential sources accounted for 3.8%, followed by industries at 2.9% and construction activities at 2.2%.

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Neighbouring NCR districts also contributed to the pollution load, with Ghaziabad accounting for 7%, followed by Rohtak at 3.8% and Gurugram at 2.7%.

The dominant pollutant also shifted on Wednesday, with PM10 replacing PM2.5 after three consecutive days. Maximum temperature was 29.8°C.