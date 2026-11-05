Gen Z Speak Up !
search-icon-img
Dainik TribunePunjabi Tribune
Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Delhi / Delhi records worst air quality in 288 days

Delhi records worst air quality in 288 days

22 monitoring stations enter severe zone, IIT-D sees highest AQI at 458

article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:04 AM Nov 05, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Representational photo
Advertisement

Delhi’s air pollution reached its worst level in 288 days on Wednesday, with the city’s average Air Quality Index (AQI) climbing to 377, while 22 of its 59 monitoring stations recorded severe pollution. The last comparable reading was recorded on January 20, when the AQI stood at 378.

The IIT-Delhi recorded the highest AQI at 458, followed by Jahangirpuri and Punjabi Bagh at 448 each and Mundka at 439. Of the remaining monitoring stations, 32 recorded very poor air quality and five reported poor conditions, leaving no station outside these three categories.

Advertisement

Stubble burning emerged as the largest identified contributor, accounting for 20.2% of Delhi’s pollution, according to the IITM-Pune decision support system. Transport was the second-largest contributor at 15.5%. Residential sources accounted for 3.8%, followed by industries at 2.9% and construction activities at 2.2%.

Advertisement

Neighbouring NCR districts also contributed to the pollution load, with Ghaziabad accounting for 7%, followed by Rohtak at 3.8% and Gurugram at 2.7%.

The dominant pollutant also shifted on Wednesday, with PM10 replacing PM2.5 after three consecutive days. Maximum temperature was 29.8°C.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts