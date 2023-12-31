Delhi reels under dense fog, AQI hits 400 mark

Tribune News Service

Samad Hoque

New Delhi, December 30

Delhi residents continue to battle the double whammy of cold and pollution. Dense to very dense fog continued to engulf many parts of the Capital today, leading to low visibility. Although the conditions improved slightly, more than 80 flights and many Delhi-bound trains were delayed in the morning.

Meanwhile, the Indian Meteorological Department said no cold wave was observed across North West India on Saturday. The minimum temperature was 11.8°C and maximum temperature was 20.3°C. MeT has forecasted that the maximum temperature will dip to 18°C on the last day of the year while the minimum temperature will remain 11°C.

Meanwhile, the air quality index (AQI) today touched the 400-mark and was in the ‘severe’ category in several areas, including Anand Vihar, Patparganj, Punjabi Bagh and Wazirpur.

Early Warning System under the Ministry of Earth Sciences said the AQI is likely to remain in the ‘very poor’ category from December 31 to January 2. Burning of firecrackers on December 31 may deteriorate the air quality.

