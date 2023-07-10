 Delhi reels under heavy rains as Yamuna breaches danger mark; Kejriwal says no flood threat : The Tribune India

Delhi reels under heavy rains as Yamuna breaches danger mark; Kejriwal says no flood threat

CM says his government prepared to deal with the situation and 41,000 people have been identified to be shifted to relief camps if the need arises

Yamuna's Danger Level mark on a wall at the old Yamuna Bridge (Loha pul), in New Delhi, Monday, on July 10, 2023. PTI



PTI

New Delhi, July 10

Evacuation of people living in low lying areas of Yamuna floodplains began Monday evening with the river crossing the danger mark due to release of water from Hathnikund barrage in Haryana amid heavy rains in the northern belt of the country.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal chaired a high-level meeting to discuss the waterlogging situation and rising level of the Yamuna, and asserted that there was no threat of flood as of now.

He said his government was prepared to deal with the situation and 41,000 people have been identified to be shifted to relief camps if the need arises.

The Yamuna crossed the danger mark of 205.33 metres in Delhi as torrential rains pummelled the upper catchment areas of the river for the third day on the trot. The river breached the danger mark earlier than expected. It was predicted that it would cross the danger mark only by Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Central Water Commission’s (CWC) flood-monitoring portal, the water level at the Old Railway Bridge in Delhi had risen to 205.4 metres by 5 pm as Haryana released more water into the river from the Hathnikund barrage in Yamunanagar.

The evacuation of people from Yamuna floodplains began from the districts through which the river courses in Delhi.

“The evacuation exercise is underway with 8,100 people being evacuated from low lying areas. We have identified schools and community centres for keeping them,” an official from east district said.

The evacuated people wanted to stay in tents since the permanent structures are located some distance away. They are being accommodated in tents. There are medical teams to assist them. There is also arrangement of food, DJB water tankers and portable washrooms, he said.

Kejriwal, in a press conference, said it is “unlikely” that the city will face a flood-like situation in the near future.

“One question that is being asked to us by the citizens at the moment is that, are there chances of Delhi being flooded? It is dependent on the rainfall in Delhi and release of water from the Hathnikund barrage,” he said.

He stated that 3 lakh cusecs of water was released from the barrage Sunday night that reduced to 2.5 lakh cusecs Monday morning.

The chief minister said the Delhi government was prepared to evacuate citizens if the need for it arose.

“If the level of the river goes beyond 206 metres, we will begin the evacuation of those who live close to the river. We have identified 41,000 people who live close to the river. We have also readied the relief camps that may be needed in such a situation,” he said.

Delhi faced floods in 1978 when 7 lakh cusecs of water was released into the Yamuna from Hathnikund barrage and the level of water in the river was 204.79 metres at Old Railway Bridge. Since then several measures have been taken to prevent accumulation of water.

In 2013, 8 lakh cusecs of water was released through the Hathnikund barrage and the level of the Yamuna river rose to 207.32 metre. But there were no floods in the city, he said.

Again in 2019, there was a discharge of 8.28 lakh cusec of water from Hathnikund barrage and the level of the Yamuna reached 206.6 in Delhi, but still there were no floods, he added.

Citing the weather prediction over the next couple of days, the AAP leader said a flood-like situation in Delhi was unlikely.

Revenue Minister Atishi said in light of the rising water levels of the Yamuna, all departments concerned are geared up and over 50 motor boats have been deployed for rescue and relief operations.

Diving and medical teams have also been readied with all the necessary materials and equipment, she said.

She said monitoring of Yamuna levels revealed an “alarming situation” in the Khadar areas, from Palla to Jaitpur.

The Revenue department stated public announcements are also urging people to move from floodplains to safer places. It has marked the locations of all individuals and their respective places, to ensure their safe relocation as soon as the danger intensifies. A comprehensive plan has been prepared to determine the destinations for each group of people, she added.

The national capital reeled under waterlogging for the third consecutive day on Monday with Kejriwal announcing a slew of measures to tackle the problem, while accepting that the drainage system of the national capital was not ready to handle the unprecedented rainfall that inconvenienced people.

Meanwhile, commuters had a harrowing time navigating waterlogged stretches as rain lashed the national capital for the third day.

