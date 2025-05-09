DT
Delhi: Rekha hosts women ambassadors to boost cultural, global ties

Delhi: Rekha hosts women ambassadors to boost cultural, global ties

Anshita Mehra
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 12:06 AM May 09, 2025 IST
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta held a high-level dialogue with women ambassadors from 12 countries on Thursday, focusing on cultural exchange, women empowerment and global cooperation. The interactive session, held in the national capital, highlighted Delhi’s efforts to foster international partnerships through inclusive and progressive governance.

Ambassadors from Seychelles, Tunisia, Norway, Rwanda, Czech Republic, Switzerland, Tanzania, Thailand, Cambodia, Maldives, the Netherlands and Romania took part in the discussion. They commended the Delhi Government for its proactive steps in health, environment and public welfare, and expressed interest in future collaboration.

Chief Minister Gupta emphasised the importance of international engagement and the growing leadership role of women in diplomacy. “Such dialogues are essential to bring fresh ideas to the table and create new avenues for women to lead globally. Delhi is proud to host and learn from these distinguished diplomats,” she said.

She also spoke about Delhi’s achievements in health, education, and infrastructure, while underlining the city’s commitment to women-led development and digital governance. The ambassadors were briefed on several flagship initiatives of the Delhi Government, including Ayushman Bharat for health coverage, Vay Vandana Yojana for senior citizens, and the induction of 400 Devi e-buses to improve last-mile connectivity and reduce emissions.

The session concluded with a shared commitment to deepen cultural ties and create a supportive ecosystem for women leadership across sectors.

