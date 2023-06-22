 Delhi: Removal of grille near temple leads to protests, triggers political slugfest : The Tribune India

Delhi: Removal of grille near temple leads to protests, triggers political slugfest

Heavy deployment of paramilitary and police personnel in the area

Delhi: Removal of grille near temple leads to protests, triggers political slugfest

Locals gather outside a temple to protest against the removal of a portion of the temple in Mandawali area of New Delhi, on Thursday. PTI Photo



PTI

New Delhi, June 22

The removal of a grille encroaching upon the footpath near a temple in east Delhi's Mandawali on Thursday led to protests by locals in the area, following rumours that the authorities were demolishing the temple.

The anti-encroachment drive was carried out by the Public Works Department (PWD) here, police said, adding the grille was removed peacefully in the heavy police presence.

When the authorities were carrying out the exercise, some protesters lay down on the road and raised slogans against the drive. Some women with sticks in their hands also joined the protest to express their displeasure.

The massive protest also led to traffic congestion in the area which was later brought under control, police said, and denied the allegations that the protesters were detained.

The incident triggered a political slugfest between the AAP and the BJP.

The BJP claimed one of its councillors, Shashi Rani Chandna, sustained severe head injuries during the protest, and she is in ICU at a city hospital.

There was heavy deployment of paramilitary and police personnel in the area.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Amrutha Guguloth said the encroachment drive by the PWD was scheduled to be held on Thursday.

"We were intimated about the encroachment drive by the PWD yesterday. The grille which surrounded the temple was encroaching upon the footpath and it was removed peacefully. We provided assistance to the PWD officials. The law and order situation is normal," she said.

Police said the locals who had gathered near the temple premises have now stopped the protest but are still at the spot standing on one side of the road. The protesters raised slogans and also participated in prayers at the temple after the encroachment drive was completed, police said.

An official from east Delhi district administration said that there was no plan to demolish the temple.

"A grille on the footpath adjacent to the temple had been installed by some people a few months ago. This was affecting the access to the footpath. The PWD, which is the road owning agency, had requested for removing the grille. There was no proposal to touch the temple or any of its portion. However, locals were misled into believing that the temple was being demolished which led to protests. The encroachment was removed," he added.

The drive was carried out within one-and-a-half hours.

Meanwhile, the AAP targeted Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena over the issue, while the BJP called Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal "anti-Hindu".

PWD minister Atishi said the permission for the encroachment drive was given by the Delhi LG despite opposition from the then PWD minister Manish Sisodia. Atishi took over as PWD minister after Sisodia was arrested for his alleged involvement in the Delhi excise policy case.

"The demolition of temple in Mandawali is being carried out on the orders of the Delhi LG. When the file pertaining to this issue was forwarded to the then Home Minister Manish Sisodia, he had opposed it," Atishi told reporters here.

"But LG sir overruled Manish Sisodia's decision. Not just in Mandawali, he has decided to demolish 10 other temples in Delhi," she claimed.

Delhi LG has also said that files to demolish temples would be sent directly to him, and not the elected government, the minister said.

She also said the Aam Aadmi Party was opposed to the encroachment drive and that party workers have been at the spot in Mandawali since Wednesday evening.

Talking to PTI, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said, "Not only BJP workers were opposing (the removal of portion of temple), but some of them including two BJP councillors also got injured. This action exposes (Delhi CM) Arvind Kejriwal's anti-Hindu face."  

 

