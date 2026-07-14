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Home / Delhi / Delhi renames ‘Mahila Samriddhi Yojana’ as ‘Delhi Lakshmi Yojana’

Delhi renames ‘Mahila Samriddhi Yojana’ as ‘Delhi Lakshmi Yojana’

Plans to launch the scheme around Raksha Bandhan

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Anshita Mehra
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:34 AM Jul 14, 2026 IST
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Delhi CM Rekha Gupta. Tribune file photo
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The Delhi Government on Monday renamed its proposed “Mahila Samriddhi Yojana” as “Delhi Lakshmi Yojana”, with plans to launch the scheme around Raksha Bandhan next month. Under the scheme, eligible women aged between 21 and 60 years will receive a monthly financial assistance of Rs 2,500.

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Chief Minister Rekha Gupta reviewed the implementation of the scheme at a high-level meeting at the Delhi Secretariat. She directed officials to ensure that its benefits reach all eligible women in a transparent and time-bound manner.

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Chief Secretary Rajeev Verma and senior officials from the departments concerned were present in the meeting.

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The government also finalised the eligibility criteria for the scheme. To avail of the benefit, a woman or her family must have been residing in Delhi for at least 10 years, while the family’s annual income should not exceed Rs 2.5 lakh. Only one woman per family - the eldest eligible member - will be entitled to receive the financial assistance. Women whose families own a four-wheeler or are already receiving any government pension or regular financial assistance will not be eligible. The beneficiary and her family should have no criminal record.

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