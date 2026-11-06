Delhi reports 3rd fire incident of the day; blaze at car showroom in Saket

Delhi reported its third fire incident of the day on Friday after a blaze broke out in a building housing a Kia car showroom and a garment showroom near Saket Metro Station in south Delhi.

The fire was reported at around 3.26 pm at the Kia showroom near Gate No. 2 of Saket Metro Station, falling under the jurisdiction of Mehrauli police station. The Delhi Fire Services rushed multiple fire tenders and emergency response vehicles to the spot to bring the blaze under control.

According to officials, five water tenders, two water bowsers, one multi-purpose vehicle, two Quick Response Vehicles, two breathing apparatus vans and one breathing support vehicle were deployed during the firefighting operation.

The fire was brought under control by the evening, while firefighters and police personnel remained at the site. A search operation was also underway to ascertain whether anyone was trapped inside the building.

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No casualty had been officially reported till the last update. However, some people were reported to have sustained minor injuries.

Further details regarding the cause of the fire and the extent of damage are awaited.