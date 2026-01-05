Delhi riots case: SC imposes 11 conditions on Fatima, Haider, 3 others while granting bail 

The Supreme Court on Monday imposed 11 conditions on activists Gulfisha Fatima, Meeran Haider, Shifa Ur Rehman, Mohd. Saleem Khan and Shadab Ahmad while granting them bail in the 2020 Delhi riots conspiracy case.

Personal bond of Rs 2 lakh with two local sureties of like sum to the satisfaction of trial court

Not to leave Delhi without prior permission of the trial court. Travel request must disclose reasons; trial court to consider it strictly on merits

Surrender passport before trial court. Those having no passport to file an affidavit to that effect

Furnish current residential addresses, contact numbers, and e-mail addresses to the IO and trial court; shall not change place of residence, contact particulars without giving at least 7-day prior written intimation to IO and trial court.

Personally appear twice a week before police station and mark their attendance

Not directly or indirectly contact, influence, intimidate or attempt to contact any witness or any person connected with proceedings; not to associate with or participate in activities of any group linked to the subject matter of the FIR/charge sheet

Not to make or publish or disseminate any information, statement, article or post in print, electronic or social media on present case or its participants till conclusion of trial

Not to participate in any programme or address or attend any gathering, rally or meeting physically or virtually till conclusion of trial

Not to circulate any post either in electronic form or physical form or circulate any handbills, posters, banners, etc in any form whatsoever

Fully cooperate with trial and appear on every date of hearing, unless exempted for reasons to be recorded by trial court to its satisfaction and not to delay proceedings