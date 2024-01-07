Delhi riots: Spl prosecutor withdraws resignation

PTI

New Delhi, January 6

Special Public Prosecutor Amit Prasad, who has been representing the Delhi Police in the 2020 northeast Delhi riot cases, has withdrawn his resignation.

Prasad today appeared before Additional Sessions Judge Sameer Bajpai during a hearing of a case pertaining to the ‘larger conspiracy’ behind the communal riots.

He had sent his resignation letter to Lieutenant-Governor VK Saxena on December 15, 2023. “Due to repeated requests from the authorities concerned, I have reconsidered my decision,” Prasad said.