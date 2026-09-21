Delhi: Road, drain works begin in Rohini, Khera Garhi

Development works for roads, streets and drains commenced in Upvan Apartment, Sector 28, Rohini, and Khera Garhi Extension under the Delhi Government’s Sewa Sankalp Abhiyan on Sunday.

In Upvan Apartment, the construction of roads, drains and side berms was started, while works were inaugurated on the road leading to the cremation ground in Khera Garhi Extension, along with development of streets and drains.

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Social Welfare, SC/ST/OBC Welfare, Cooperation and Elections Minister Ravinder Indraj Singh said strengthening basic civic amenities was the priority and there would be no negligence in development works.

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The minister said the cremation-ground road had remained in poor condition for a long time, causing inconvenience to residents and the works would improve connectivity and drainage in the area.

He said development projects related to basic amenities were being taken up on priority and public funds were being used for public welfare. The government’s objective was to ensure that development works were completed on ground in a timely manner, he added.

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Local BJP functionaries, residents and other representatives were present during the programmes.