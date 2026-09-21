DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Delhi / Delhi: Road, drain works begin in Rohini, Khera Garhi

Delhi: Road, drain works begin in Rohini, Khera Garhi

article_Author
Anshita Mehra
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 09:00 AM Sep 21, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Development works for roads, streets and drains commenced in Upvan Apartment, Sector 28, Rohini, and Khera Garhi Extension under the Delhi Government’s Sewa Sankalp Abhiyan on Sunday.

In Upvan Apartment, the construction of roads, drains and side berms was started, while works were inaugurated on the road leading to the cremation ground in Khera Garhi Extension, along with development of streets and drains.

Advertisement

Social Welfare, SC/ST/OBC Welfare, Cooperation and Elections Minister Ravinder Indraj Singh said strengthening basic civic amenities was the priority and there would be no negligence in development works.

Advertisement

The minister said the cremation-ground road had remained in poor condition for a long time, causing inconvenience to residents and the works would improve connectivity and drainage in the area.

He said development projects related to basic amenities were being taken up on priority and public funds were being used for public welfare. The government’s objective was to ensure that development works were completed on ground in a timely manner, he added.

Advertisement

Local BJP functionaries, residents and other representatives were present during the programmes.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts