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Home / Delhi / Delhi rolls back R3 rule linked to Class X board exam eligibility

Delhi rolls back R3 rule linked to Class X board exam eligibility

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:29 AM Aug 21, 2026 IST
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The Delhi Directorate of Education (DoE) has withdrawn a provision that linked a Class IX student’s performance in the third language (R3) with their eligibility to appear for the Class X board examination.

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The provision, introduced as part of Delhi’s revised Class IX assessment and promotion framework for the 2026-27 academic session, allowed students to be promoted to Class X despite failing R3, but required them to clear the subject in Class X to become eligible for the board examination.

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The directorate has now issued a corrigendum withdrawing this condition. As a result, failure in R3 will no longer, by itself, prevent a student from appearing in the Class X board examination. The CBSE guidelines on the third language will apply. However, R3 has not been removed from the Class IX curriculum. Students will continue to study and be assessed in the third language at the school level.

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Under the CBSE’s three-language framework, applicable from the 2026-27 academic session, students of Classes IX and X are required to study three languages, with at least two being Indian languages. R3 is assessed through school-based evaluation rather than a separate Class X board examination. Its marks will be reflected in the final certificate but will not determine eligibility for the board examination.

Delhi’s revised Class IX assessment structure includes language 1, language 2, mathematics, science, social science and vocational education as the main subjects for promotion. Vocational education has been made compulsory.

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The revised framework has also done away with the basic and standard mathematics examination distinction for Class IX, while students can opt for advanced level mathematics and science examinations.

The existing basic and standard mathematics system will continue for Class X during 2026-27.

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