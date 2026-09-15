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Home / Delhi / Delhi rolls out 360-degree plan to curb vehicular pollution

Delhi rolls out 360-degree plan to curb vehicular pollution

Every pollution testing centre in city to be modernised

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Manikant Mishra
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:39 AM Sep 15, 2026 IST
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Motorists commute through thick layer of smog in New Delhi. File
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Delhi has rolled out a sweeping 360-degree action plan to tackle pollution, with the government targeting vehicle emissions and overhauling the system used to check vehicle fitness and issue pollution certificates.

The move follows a review that flagged long-standing gaps in Delhi’s vehicle pollution monitoring system. Under the new strategy, pollution testing for both commercial and private vehicles will be made more modern, transparent and closely monitored.

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The government found that private vehicles were obtaining pollution under control (PUC) certificates from older testing booths located outside petrol pumps, where monitoring was found to be inadequate. The authorities are now moving to modernise every pollution testing centre in the Capital.

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High-tech cameras are being installed at all pollution-checking centres to strengthen surveillance and prevent the issuance of fake or inaccurate PUC certificates.

For commercial vehicles, the government has also moved to address shortcomings linked to outdated fitness testing technology. Two state-of-the-art automated testing stations (ATS) have been opened at Tahkhand and Nand Nagri.

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Each of the two centres has the capacity to conduct accurate and automated fitness tests on around 72,000 vehicles a year, significantly strengthening Delhi’s system for checking roadworthiness and emissions-related compliance.

The Delhi Government said the scale of the pollution challenge requires more than piecemeal measures and called for a 360-degree response involving technology, tighter enforcement, transparent monitoring and public participation.

The government’s message was clear that with technology, transparency and stricter rules, Delhi will intensify its fight for cleaner air.

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