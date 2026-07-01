Delhi rolls out new EV policy: Cleaner air, more charging stations, electric push till 2030

In a major push towards cleaner transportation and better air quality, the Delhi Government has officially notified the Delhi Electric Vehicle (EV) Policy, 2026, which came into effect on July 1.

Advertisement

The policy will remain operational till March 31, 2030. It lays out a comprehensive roadmap to make electric vehicles the preferred mode of transport in the national capital.

Advertisement

The new policy goes beyond offering subsidies for electric vehicles. It aims to build a complete electric mobility ecosystem by expanding charging and battery swapping infrastructure, strengthening battery recycling, improving digital services and creating a robust institutional framework to ensure smooth implementation.

Advertisement

The move comes as Delhi continues to battle severe air pollution. Citing the latest Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) report, the government said vehicular emissions account for nearly 23 per cent of the city’s air pollution, particularly during winter, making them the single largest source of pollution.

The report also highlights that around 67 per cent of vehicles registered in Delhi are two wheelers, making their electrification crucial for reducing emissions.

Advertisement

Besides two wheelers, the policy also prioritises the transition of three-wheelers, commercial cars and N-1 category goods carriers, which travel longer distances and contribute significantly to urban pollution.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said, “The policy is not limited to encouraging the purchase of electric vehicles. Instead, it presents a comprehensive long term roadmap for clean mobility by integrating charging infrastructure, battery swapping, battery recycling, energy management, digital service delivery and environmental protection.”

She further said, “A strong institutional framework has also been put in place to ensure effective implementation. The Transport Department will serve as the nodal department and a dedicated EV Cell will be established under it. The EV Cell will be responsible for policy implementation, issuing clarifications and guidelines and ensuring inter-departmental coordination. A dedicated Project Management Consultant (PMC) will also be appointed.”

Dedicated EV Cell, model approval panel to drive implementation

To ensure effective execution, the Transport Department will function as the nodal agency and set up a dedicated EV Cell to oversee implementation, issue guidelines and coordinate with different departments. A Project Management Consultant (PMC) will also be appointed to assist in implementing the policy.

The government will also establish a Model Approval Committee, which will evaluate electric vehicle models based on technical standards and operational guidelines. Only approved models will be eligible for government incentives and subsidies.

Big push for charging infrastructure

The policy assigns Delhi Transco Limited (DTL) the responsibility of expanding Delhi’s public charging and battery swapping network. DTL will develop charging infrastructure, operate a digital portal, coordinate with departments and introduce a single window system to simplify approvals for charging stations.

High level committees to monitor progress

To ensure regular monitoring, the government will constitute a High Level Committee headed by the Chief Secretary with representatives from key departments, Delhi Transco Limited, DISCOMs and other agencies.

An Electric Vehicle Apex Committee will oversee the overall implementation of the policy, recommend changes whenever required and advise the government on adopting hydrogen and other clean fuel technologies in the future.

Battery recycling and school bus

Electrification gets focus

The policy also lays strong emphasis on environmental responsibility. The Environment Department will ensure compliance with Battery Waste Management Rules, while the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) will develop battery collection centres under the Public Private Partnership (PPP) model and frame standard operating procedures for safe battery disposal and recycling.

Meanwhile, the Education Department will oversee the phased electrification of school buses and conduct awareness campaigns on clean mobility, air pollution and energy conservation.

The Revenue Department will identify suitable government land for setting up charging and battery swapping stations.

Highlighting the broader vision behind the policy, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said, “The new Electric Vehicle Policy will prove to be a significant step towards cleaner air, modern transport, energy conservation and sustainable development. Backed by financial incentives, a robust charging network, institutional oversight, digital transparency and environmental responsibility, the policy will play an important role in establishing Delhi as a leading model for electric mobility in the country. It will also pave the way for reducing pollution, promoting the use of clean energy and providing citizens with a more sustainable and environmentally friendly transport system.”

With its focus on cleaner transport, stronger infrastructure and better institutional support, the Delhi EV Policy 2026 is expected to play a key role in reducing vehicular pollution while accelerating the capital’s transition towards sustainable mobility over the next four years.