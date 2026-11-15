Delhi: Row over dead fish in Yamuna; FIR registered

Amidst war of words between the BJP-led Delhi Government and Opposition AAP over dead fish in Yamuna river near Wazirabad, the police on Saturday said an FIR in this regard has been registered.

The FIR was registered at the Wazirabad police station in north district, after a complaint was filed by the Irrigation and Flood Control Department, Government of NCT of Delhi (GNCTD), regarding dead fishes in river Yamuna.

Based on the complaint, an FIR has been registered under Sections 353 (statements conducing to public mischief), 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke a breach of the public peace) and 240 (Giving false information respecting an offence committed) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the police said.

The department added that further investigation was on to establish facts.

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The row over dead fishes erupted a day after cruise services were inaugurated in the Yamuna in Sonia Vihar and a video surfaced purportedly showing a large number of dead fish floating.

The AAP was quick to target the government on this, alleging that the fish died after chemicals were sprayed to make the river look clean.

Responding to the allegations, Delhi water Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh accused the AAP of dumping dead fish in the river to defame the government.

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The Opposition party rejected the allegations, questioning how the authorities could have dumped so many dead fish into the river without noticing.

Delhi AAP chief Saurabh Bharadwaj demanded an inquiry into the fish deaths in the Yamuna, alleging that water samples had yet to be collected to determine the cause.