Delhi: Russia honours Biju Patnaik for aiding Soviet during World War II

Russia on Wednesday paid tributes to former Odisha Chief Minister Biju Patnaik for his role in the Battle of Stalingrad, one of the most decisive and bloodiest battles in the Second World War.

At the Russian House, former Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik, who is the son of Biju Patnaik, and Russia’s Ambassador to India, Denis Alipov, unveiled a memorial plaque paying tribute to the Indians who were awarded by the Soviet government for playing key roles during the Second World War.

“Among the heroes who we pay tribute to is Biju Patnaik, a towering personality and a valiant pilot of the Indian National Airways, who had participated in the Stalingrad Operation, supplying weapons to the besieged Red Army,” Alipov said.

Biju Patnaik was the Chief Minister of Odisha for two terms — from 1961 to 1963 and again from 1990 to 1995. He died on April 17, 1997. Patnaik flew with private airlines but at the start of the Second World War, he joined the Royal Indian Air Force. He flew sorties dropping supplies to the Red Army in Stalingard.

“The Battle of Stalingrad led to success for Russia in the war against Nazi Germany, which saved the world from untold horror. People of Odisha will be immensely pleased with this award for Biju Patnaik whom they treat with huge respect,” said Naveen Patnaik.

Havaldar Gajendra Singh Chand, Subedar Birta Singh Gurung and Narayan Rao Nikkam were other soldiers whose names were mentioned in the plaque.

Chand and Nikkam were awarded the Order of the Red Star by the Soviets. They served in “General Purpose Transport Companies of the Royal Indian Army Supply Corps” and travelled day and night to reach war supplies to the Red Army. Gurung was awarded the Order of the Patriotic War 1 class.