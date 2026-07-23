Delhi: Sanitation facility opened behind Patiala House Court

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) on Wednesday inaugurated a newly reconstructed modern public convenience behind Patiala House Court, aiming to improve sanitation facilities for advocates, litigants, court staff, visitors and the general public.

Advertisement

The facility was inaugurated by NDMC Vice Chairperson Kuljeet Singh Chahal, who said the project was undertaken in line with the Centre’s Swachh Bharat Mission and NDMC’s efforts to provide clean, modern and citizen-friendly civic infrastructure.

Advertisement

According to NDMC, the earlier toilet block, spread over around 25 square metres, was demolished and replaced with a new 50-square-metre facility at a cost of approximately Rs 22 lakh. The reconstruction was completed in about five months. The new public convenience has separate blocks for men and women. The men’s section includes three water closets, five sensor-based urinals, three wash basins and a hand dryer, while the women’s section has three water closets, two wash basins and a hand dryer. The sensor-based urinals are expected to reduce water consumption while improving hygiene through contactless operation.

Advertisement

Chahal said NDMC currently maintains 364 public sanitation units across its 42.74 sq km jurisdiction, comprising 291 public toilet units, 40 community toilet units and 33 public urinals. He said the civic body was committed to upgrading public toilets and other civic amenities to provide cleaner, safer and more comfortable facilities for residents and visitors.