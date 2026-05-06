Delhi saw a dip of nearly 15 per cent in crime compared to 2023: NCRB data

The national capital saw a dip of 15.07 per cent in crime as per the 2024 report of the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) that was released on Wednesday.

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As per the agency, the city recorded 3,24,257 crimes in 2023 which came down to 2,75,402 in 2024.

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Since the country underwent shift from the colonial-era Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) in 2023 to the new criminal laws (Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita), the 2024 data included cases registered under both the laws.

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As per the report, total cases registered under IPC stood at 1,36,669 while that under BNS stood at 1,38,733.

The report also highlighted that the rate of cognisable crimes in the national capital stood at 1258.5. The rate of cognisable crimes refers to the number of registered offenses per 1,00,000 people

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Furthermore, the chargesheet rate in the city was recorded at 31.9 per cent. This rate refers to the proportion of registered police cases in which a chargesheet has been officially filed in court.

The city recorded 7,662 cases of crimes against children in 2024, marginally lower than the 7,769 cases registered in 2023, the data showed.

The NCRB data also stated that the chargesheet rate in crimes against children cases in Delhi stood at 31.7 per cent in 2024, considerably lower than the national average of 61.4 per cent.

Among Union Territories, Delhi accounted for the highest number of crimes against children, followed by Jammu and Kashmir with 887 cases and Chandigarh with 255 cases.

Delhi recorded 5,580 cases of kidnapping and abduction in 2024, marginally lower than the 5,715 cases registered in 2023.

Despite the slight decline, Delhi continued to report the highest rate of kidnapping and abduction cases among all states and Union Territories at 25.5 cases per lakh population in 2024 — significantly higher than the national average of 6.8.

Delhi recorded a marginal decline in murder cases in 2024, with 504 incidents reported during the year as against 506 in 2023.

Delhi dominated theft statistics, with almost 497 cases per day, and nearly three-fourths of all such cases registered nationally, the data mentioned.

Out of 2,80,867 cases registered under ‘offences against property’ in 2024, theft was the most prevalent offence with 2,46,882 cases, making up 87.9 per cent of all property crime cases.