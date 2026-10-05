Delhi school receives bomb threat, officials launch search operation

A bomb threat was received in Chinmaya Vidyalaya School in southwest Delhi’s Vasant Vihar on Monday, prompting authorities to launch a search operation, an official said.

The Delhi Fire Service (DFS) said that a call was received at 12.31 pm on Monday following which it rushed a fire tender to the spot.

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“We received a call regarding a bomb threat received in Chinmaya Vidyalaya. Search operations are ongoing,” a DFS officer said.

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Further details are awaited.