Delhi schools asked to step up flu prevention measures amid seasonal influenza, H1N1 concerns

The Delhi Directorate of Education (DoE) has asked government, government-aided and private unaided recognised schools to step up awareness and preventive measures against seasonal influenza and swine flu (H1N1), with a particular focus on respiratory hygiene and early precautions among students and staff.

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The advisory, issued by the Directorate’s School Branch (Health), is based on a public health advisory of the Delhi State Health Mission. Schools have been directed to follow a “Healthy School - Healthy Community” approach and strengthen awareness about preventing the spread of respiratory infections.

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The Directorate said symptoms of seasonal influenza and H1N1 may include sore throat, cough, difficulty in breathing, body ache, headache, fatigue, chills and fever. However, it said there was “no need for undue alarm”, stressing that timely awareness and responsible preventive practices could help contain the spread.

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Schools have been asked to ensure that students and staff cover their nose and mouth while coughing or sneezing and dispose of used tissues properly. Regular handwashing with soap and water, particularly before eating and after coughing or sneezing, has also been recommended.

As part of infection-control measures, schools have been advised to maintain an appropriate distance from people showing respiratory symptoms. Masks may be used wherever considered necessary. The advisory also calls for regular cleaning of classrooms, common areas and frequently touched surfaces, along with adequate ventilation wherever feasible.

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Schools have also been asked to discourage spitting on school premises and in public places and promote healthy habits such as adequate hydration, nutritious food, sufficient rest and personal hygiene. Students and staff have been advised to avoid frequently touching their eyes, nose and mouth.

The Directorate has cautioned against self-medication and specifically advised that antibiotics and other medicines should not be taken without medical advice.

To widen the reach of the campaign, schools have been directed to share the advisory through morning assemblies, classroom interactions, notice boards, parent communication channels and digital platforms.

The circular states, “A small precaution today can prevent a larger health concern tomorrow.”

District and zonal Deputy Directors of Education have been asked to monitor compliance and submit compiled reports to the Directorate by August 31.

“There is no need for panic. There is no emergency situation in Delhi or in the country. Seasonal illnesses, including influenza, are seen during this period of the year. Our focus is on preparedness, awareness and timely preventive action. I urge citizens to remain calm, vigilant and follow the health advisory issued by the authorities,” said Ashish Sood.