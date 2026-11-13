Delhi schools, Education Directorate offices to remain closed on November 16 for Chhath Puja

All government, government-aided, and recognized private schools in Delhi, along with offices under the Directorate of Education (DoE), will remain closed on November 16 (Monday) on account of Chhath Puja.

The Directorate of Education issued a circular directing all schools and offices under its jurisdiction to observe a holiday following the Delhi Government's notification declaring November 16 a public holiday on account of Pratihar Shashthi or Surya Shashthi (Chhath Puja).

The circular stated, “In accordance with the aforesaid notification, it is hereby directed that all Government Schools, Government-Aided Schools, Unaided Recognised Private Schools, and all offices under the Directorate of Education, GNCTD, shall observe a holiday on 16th November, 2026 (Monday).”

The directive was issued after the General Administration Department of the Delhi Government notified the holiday through an order.