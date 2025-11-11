DT
Home / Delhi / Delhi schools shift to hybrid mode till Class 5 as air pollution spikes

Delhi schools shift to hybrid mode till Class 5 as air pollution spikes

The Centre on Tuesday invoked anti-pollution measures under Stage-III of the GRAP in Delhi-NCR

article_Author
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 02:10 PM Nov 11, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Vehicles move on a road shrouded in smog amidst ongoing air pollution in New Delhi on Tuesday. Reuters Photo
Delhi government on Tuesday directed schools to conduct classes in hybrid mode up to Class 5 in view of spike in pollution levels in the city.

The move came after the Centre invoked anti-pollution measures under Stage III of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP).

An order issued by the Directorate of Education said, “All heads of schools of government, government aided, unaided recognized private schools of DoE, NDMC, MCD and Delhi Cantonment Board are directed to conduct classes in schools for children up to Class V in a hybrid mode i.e., both in physical and online mode (wherever online mode is feasible) with immediate effect until further orders.”

The decision to invoke GRAP Stage 3 curbs was taken after Delhi’s average Air Quality Index (AQI) rose sharply from 362 on Monday to 425 on Tuesday morning due to calm winds, a stable atmosphere and unfavourable weather conditions that allowed pollutants to accumulate close to the surface.

