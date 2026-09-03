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Home / Delhi / Delhi schools to fill vacant EWS seats via online draw

Delhi schools to fill vacant EWS seats via online draw

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Harsh Yadav
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:05 AM Sep 03, 2026 IST
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The Delhi Directorate of Education (DoE) has decided to fill vacant seats under the EWS/freeship category in private unaided recognised schools from Class II onwards through a computerised draw of lots for the academic session 2026-27.

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The decision covers private unaided recognised schools, barring minority institutions, functioning on land allotted by the DDA or other government agencies. In a circular, the DoE asked schools to verify the tentative vacancy data before the admission process begins.

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The move follows observations made by the Delhi High Court, titled “Justice for all Vs Directorate of Education, GNCTD”. The court had observed that vacant EWS seats in classes from Class II onwards would be filled, following which the department gave its consent to develop a mechanism for filling such seats.

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Under the Right to Education Act-2009, private unaided recognised schools are required to admit children belonging to weaker sections and disadvantaged groups to the extent of at least 25 per cent of the strength of the entry level class and provide free and compulsory elementary education until its completion.

The department said it had already conducted online EWS/freeship admissions for Classes II onwards during the 2021-26 academic sessions. The same system will now be followed for 2026-27.

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Schools have been given time until September 3 to verify the vacancies listed in Annexure-A, and submit any discrepancy to their respective DDE Zone. The concerned DDE Zone will examine the representations and submit its recommended proposal by September 5.

The department has warned schools that if no representation is received, the vacancy data will be treated as correct. “School shall not be permitted to deny the admission to the successful candidates of the draw of lots on the ground of non-availability of vacancies,” the circular states. It adds that appropriate action may be taken against schools denying admission under the DSEAR, 1973, and RTE Act, 2009.

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