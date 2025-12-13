Delhi schools to shift to hybrid classes amid severe air pollution

In view of the sharp deterioration in air quality across the National Capital, the Directorate of Education (DoE), Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi, has directed all schools to conduct classes in a hybrid mode for students up to Class IX and Class XI with immediate effect.

Advertisement

The decision follows an order issued by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) in the National Capital Region and adjoining areas, invoking Stage-IV of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) after Delhi’s Air Quality Index (AQI) crossed the ‘Severe+’ category, exceeding 450. Under Stage-IV, the strictest pollution-control measures are implemented to prevent further worsening of air quality, the circular read.

Advertisement

As per the circular dated December 13, the directive applies to all government, government aided, and unaided recognised private schools under the Directorate of Education, as well as schools run by NDMC, MCD, and the Delhi Cantonment Board.

Advertisement

Schools have been instructed to offer classes in a “Hybrid Mode,” allowing both physical attendance and online learning, wherever online facilities are feasible.

Importantly, the choice to opt for online classes will rest with students and their parents or guardians. The DoE has emphasised that schools must ensure flexibility so that students are not compelled to attend physical classes during the period of severe air pollution.

Advertisement

All heads of schools have been asked to immediately inform parents and guardians about the new arrangement. Additionally, Deputy Directors of Education (DDEs) at the zonal and district levels have been directed to visit schools under their jurisdiction to monitor and ensure smooth implementation of the order.

The hybrid learning arrangement will remain in force until further instructions are issued, depending on the prevailing air quality situation in the capital.