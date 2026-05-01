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Home / Delhi / Delhi schools told to collect fee every month

Delhi schools told to collect fee every month

Schools must not 'mandate, require or compel payment' of fees for a period exceeding one calendar month in a single instalment, the notification read

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PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 09:14 PM May 01, 2026 IST
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The Directorate of Education (DoE) has directed all private, unaided, recognised schools in the National Capital to collect fees strictly every month, warning of strict action for violating norms.

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In the April 30 order, the DoE said it had received multiple complaints from parents alleging that some schools were forcing them to pay fees in advance on a bimonthly, quarterly, or other advance basis, placing an undue financial burden on families.

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The directive reiterated that schools must not "mandate, require or compel payment" of fees for a period exceeding one calendar month in a single instalment. The move aligns with earlier instructions and a Delhi High Court ruling that emphasised structuring fee collection in a way convenient and fair to parents.

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The notification further stated, "No school shall, in any manner whatsoever, mandate, require or compel any parent or guardian to pay fees for a period exceeding one calendar month in a single instalment.  It is, however, clarified that parents or guardians who, of their own volition and without any coercion or pressure or inducement, find it convenient to pay fees for more than one month in a single instalment may be permitted to do so."

The order stated that no school should make an advance fee payment a precondition for admission, continued enrolment, or access to any student services.

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"All schools are required to display this order prominently on their notice boards and upload it on their official websites within seven working days," it said.

Citing provisions under the Delhi School Education Act, 1973, the Directorate warned that non-compliance could invite serious action, including withdrawal of recognition or even takeover of school management.

The DoE said the measure aims to ensure equitable access to education and safeguard the interests of parents, particularly those from low-and middle-income groups.

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