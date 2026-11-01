Delhi schools told to implement winter action plan to curb air pollution

Amid concerns over rising air pollution during winter, the Delhi Government's Directorate of Education (DoE) has directed all government, government-aided and recognised private unaided schools in the Capital to implement the Winter Action Plan 2026-27, with measures ranging from dust control and prevention of open burning to awareness campaigns against firecrackers.

The directive also requires schools to submit monthly compliance reports, detailing the activities undertaken to mitigate air pollution, by the last day of every month.

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The directions follow a meeting held by the Environment Department on October 6 to review the implementation of the winter action plan to tackle air pollution in Delhi.

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According to the order, heads of schools (HoSs) have been instructed to undertake several preventive measures, including sprinkling water in open areas to suppress dust, avoiding dust generation from construction activities, expanding green patches on school premises and encouraging the use of public transport.

Schools have also been asked to promote recycling and reuse, switch off lights when not in use and install efficient ventilation systems to maintain clean indoor air.

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The department has further directed schools to spread awareness about the anti-firecracker campaign and ensure the implementation of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) for air pollution control.

Among the key measures, the order calls for the “provision of electric heaters to their staff engaged in miscellaneous services, like sanitation, security and horticulture to avoid open burning of biomass/municipal solid waste during winter".

Under the month-wise activity schedule, schools have been asked to conduct anti-firecracker campaigns between October and November 2026 through assembly lectures, classroom discussions and slogan writing competitions.

In November, schools will organise awareness programmes on air pollution, including poster-making competitions, quizzes and essay-writing contests on the "Role of students in Protecting Environment".

The department has also scheduled activities promoting public transport and climate-sensitive practices in November, while dust-control awareness programmes will be conducted in December through water sprinkling and poster-making competitions.

Awareness activities on noise pollution, including painting, poster-making and role-play competitions, have been scheduled for January 2027.

To encourage community participation, schools have been instructed to discuss air pollution mitigation measures during parent-teacher meetings (PTMs) and school management committee (SMC) meetings between October 2026 and January 2027.

The campaign will extend till February 2027, when schools will organise activities promoting clean and green surroundings, including role plays on maintaining a pollution-free school environment.

Emphasising accountability, the order states, “All HoSs of Government /government aided/private unaided recognised schools of Directorate of Education, GNCT of Delhi are requested to take all necessary steps to ensure the effective implementation of the Winter Action Plan 2026-27 for mitigating the air pollution and submit the report through google sheet latest by last day of every month".

The directive covers schools across the Directorate of Education's jurisdiction and seeks to involve students, teachers, school staff and parents in pollution-control efforts throughout the winter season.