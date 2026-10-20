Delhi Secretariat exhibits Lord Rama’s life

An art exhibition showcasing paintings depicting episodes from the lives of Lord Ram and Lord Hanuman opened at the Delhi Secretariat on Monday. The exhibition has been organised by the Department of Art, Culture and Languages in collaboration with Meghvarn Art Gallery. Titled ‘Shri Ram, the Guide to Humanity’, it will remain open to visitors till October 30.

Minister for Art, Culture and Languages Kapil Mishra, while addressing the gathering, said artists from different states had depicted the life and ideals of Lord Ram through their paintings. He said the artworks had earlier been exhibited at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi and that the ongoing exhibition would give people an opportunity to connect with India’s cultural heritage.

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Mishra said the ideals of Lord Ram, including maryada (righteous conduct and dignity) and rashtradharma (duty towards the nation), were integral to India’s cultural traditions. He added that such programmes should be organised with enthusiasm while respecting religious traditions and faith.

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The exhibition features paintings depicting Lord Ram’s life journey, episodes from his exile and significant scenes from the Ramayana. It also includes artworks portraying Lord Hanuman.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta congratulated the participating artists and appreciated their efforts to promote India’s cultural heritage and spiritual traditions through art. On the occasion of Durga Navami, she also extended her greetings and prayed for happiness and prosperity. Artists who have made notable contributions to art and culture were felicitated with shawls and certificates of appreciation at the event.

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The programme aimed to promote the values associated with Lord Ram’s life, including truth, dignity, sacrifice, compassion and devotion to duty, while encouraging the preservation of India’s cultural heritage. Referring to the ongoing Durga Puja celebrations in Delhi, Mishra said committees across the Capital were organising festivities with enthusiasm.