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Home / Delhi / Delhi seeks 3-yr records from credit societies

Delhi seeks 3-yr records from credit societies

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 09:09 AM Jul 03, 2026 IST
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The Delhi Government has directed all thrift and credit cooperative societies in the Capital to submit detailed financial records for the past three years and to stop mobilising deposits beyond their repayment capacity, following complaints of alleged irregularities.

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Around 550 societies registered with the Registrar of Cooperative Societies (RCS) have been asked to furnish the data within 30 days.

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This includes outstanding deposits, term deposit receipts (TDRs), number of depositors, category-wise deposits, and repayment status over the past three years. Societies have also been directed to submit a certificate from their president and secretary confirming adequate liquidity to meet repayment obligations to depositors.

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Officials said the move follows complaints of financial irregularities in certain societies and is aimed at assessing deposit mobilisation, repayment capacity and overall financial health to protect members’ interests.

The RCS has additionally sought details of matured but unpaid deposits, reasons for default, audited balance sheets, income and expenditure statements, and audit reports for the last three financial years. Information on investments against deposit liabilities, liquidity position, loans disbursed, recoveries, overdue loans and non-performing assets (NPAs) has also been sought.

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Authorities have directed strict compliance with the Delhi Cooperative Societies Act, 2003, and stressed transparency, timely repayment of matured deposits and adherence to financial norms.

Officials warned that failure to submit the required information within the deadline would attract action under the Act.

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