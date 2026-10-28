Delhi seeks gender-neutral language in legislative rules

The Delhi Legislative Assembly has recommended gender-neutral language in legislative rules, a minimum of 30 sittings a year for state legislatures and wider use of digital communication for legislative business as part of efforts to frame uniform model rules for legislatures across the country. Sources said most of Delhi’s suggestions were likely to be taken up by the committee examining the proposed framework.

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“Uniform Rules must not mean identical rules. Our endeavour should be to strengthen common democratic standards while preserving the constitutional autonomy and institutional distinctiveness of every Legislature,” Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta said while presenting Delhi’s recommendations at a meeting of the Committee on Formulation of Model Rules for Uniformity in the Procedure and Conduct of Business in Legislative Bodies in India.

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Gupta called for replacing masculine expressions in legislative rulebooks with gender-neutral terminology, arguing that the language governing democratic institutions must reflect contemporary realities. He said the recognition of Nari Shakti must extend to the rules governing the country’s democratic institutions.

The meeting, chaired by Uttar Pradesh Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana, was attended by Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar, Himachal Pradesh Assembly Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania and Karnataka Assembly Speaker G S Patil, along with senior legislative officials.

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On the functioning of legislatures, Gupta supported three annual sessions covering Budget, Monsoon and Winter business, and a minimum of 30 sittings annually, as discussed at the 86th All India Presiding Officers’ Conference. He stressed that the proposed framework must preserve higher statutory requirements wherever applicable.

The Delhi Assembly also advocated formal recognition of electronic notices, summons, petitions and other procedural communications in view of the growing adoption of Digital Sansad, e-Vidhan and the National e-Vidhan Application (NeVA).

Gupta called for advance electronic circulation of Bills and authorised translations, along with financial, administrative and legal details to facilitate legislative scrutiny. He supported referring Bills to Select Committees or department-related standing committees, where appropriate, for expert consultation and public feedback.

Other suggestions included avoiding duplication between Zero Hour and Special Mentions, limiting Adjournment Motions to one per sitting and allowing the Speaker or the House to determine the duration of debates.

On legislative privileges, he opposed a blanket 30-day suspension limit, arguing that suspension and expulsion were distinct measures and that legislative houses should retain their legally permissible disciplinary powers.

The meeting was conducted in a paperless manner. According to an environmental impact assessment by the Delhi Assembly Secretariat, digital circulation of 12 sets of documents, each comprising 1,521 pages, saved an estimated 18,252 sheets of paper, equivalent to approximately 4.4 trees and 18,252 litres of water, while reducing carbon emissions by an estimated 182.5 kg of CO₂ equivalent.

The committee was constituted under the leadership of Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to examine existing legislative procedures and explore greater uniformity across the country. Its first meeting was held in Mysuru on May 12, 2026.

Speaking at the press conference, Mahana said legislative rules needed periodic revision to keep pace with technological and administrative changes. Citing the Uttar Pradesh Assembly’s review of rules dating back to 1958, he said procedures that earlier allowed up to 90 days for replies to certain questions and notices could be reconsidered in light of faster digital communication.

“Rules and procedures cannot remain unchanged when circumstances, technology and administrative requirements have evolved considerably,” Mahana said.

He also proposed giving members who move amendments to Bills priority to speak before the legislation is opened for wider debate in the House. The objective, he said, was to ensure members understood the proposed legislation and had a meaningful opportunity to express their views.

The committee has decided to hold another meeting before finalising its recommendations following substantive suggestions from Delhi, Maharashtra, Karnataka and Himachal Pradesh.