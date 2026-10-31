Delhi sees cleanest October air in over a decade, wettest in 4 yrs

Delhi is ending October with an unusual combination of cleaner air, exceptional rain and an early winter chill, as the Capital recorded its lowest average October AQI in more than a decade, its wettest October in four years and its coldest October day temperature in decades.

Delhi's average AQI stood at 167 this month, the lowest for October since 2015, according to an analysis by the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air. The monthly average was 223 in 2025, 234 in 2024, 219 in 2023 and 210 in 2022.

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The improvement, however, came amid unusually wet weather. Delhi received 123.3 mm rainfall till 8.30 am on Friday, more than eight times its October normal of 15.1 mm and the fourth highest October rainfall since 1954.

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Friday itself recorded 61.4 mm of rain in 24 hours, making it the wettest October day in four years. The AQI fell to 60, the cleanest October day since October 10, 2022, when it was 44.

The weather also produced an unusually sharp shift towards winter. The maximum temperature on Friday was 20.7 degrees Celsius, making it the coldest October day temperature recorded at Safdarjung since 1951.

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Manoj Kumar, Air Quality & Energy Consultant at CREA, said the weather had to be considered while assessing the improvement in air quality. “AQI was already relatively low before Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) was imposed, and declined to 60 on October 30, coinciding with 61.4 mm of rainfall at Safdarjung. This highlights the importance of accounting for meteorological influences before attributing improvements in air quality to GRAP measures."

Delhi recorded five poor, three satisfactory and 22 moderate air quality days this month. Its highest AQI was 245, the lowest monthly peak since 2015.

The city entered the poor category on October 21, the first time since 2015 that this happened in the second half of October.

Even so, the average AQI for January to October was 168, the lowest for the period since 2020, when it was 156. Comparable data before 2015 is unavailable because the National Air Quality Index was launched only in September 2014.