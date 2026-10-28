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Home / Delhi / Delhi sees coldest Oct morning in three years

Delhi sees coldest Oct morning in three years

Minimum temperature falls to 15.3°C

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:27 AM Oct 28, 2026 IST
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Delhi witnessed its coldest October morning in three years on Tuesday, with the minimum temperature falling to 15.3°C as the city began to experience a noticeable change in weather.

The morning temperature was 1.9 degrees below normal at Safdarjung, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The reading was the lowest recorded in October in the past three years. The last time Delhi recorded a lower minimum temperature in October was on October 27, 2023, when the mercury fell to 15.2°C.

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Other parts of the city also recorded temperatures below normal. At Palam, the minimum temperature was 15.5°C, which was 2.3 degrees below normal. Lodhi Road recorded 15.6°C, 0.4 degrees below normal.

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Delhi's ridge recorded a minimum temperature of 16.2°C, 2.3 degrees below normal, while Ayanagar recorded 15.2°C, two degrees below normal.

The dip in temperature comes as Delhi's weather gradually shifts towards cooler mornings and evenings, signalling the onset of the winter season.

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AQI remains 'moderate'

According to the Sameer app, Delhi's average air quality index (AQI) stood at 168 on Tuesday, placing it in the 'moderate' category. Under Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) standards, an AQI of 0-50 is classified as 'good', 51-100 as 'satisfactory', 101-200 as 'moderate', 201-300 as 'poor', 301-400 as 'very poor' and 401-500 as 'severe'.

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