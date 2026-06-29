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Home / Delhi / Delhi sees warmest morning in 2 years

Delhi sees warmest morning in 2 years

Minimum temp settles at 31.1°C; heat index remained between 48°C-53°C

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Anshita Mehra
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:17 AM Jun 29, 2026 IST
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People cover their head to protect themselves from scorching heat in New Delhi on Sunday. Tribune Photo: Manas Ranjan Bhui
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A day after Delhi’s “feel-like” temperature soared to a blistering 51.3°C, the national capital recorded its warmest morning in two years on Sunday, with the minimum temperature settling at 31.1°C.

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Last time, the city experienced a higher minimum temperature was on June 14, 2024, when it touched 33.3°C.

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According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the minimum temperature at Safdarjung, the city’s base weather station, was 31.1°C, 3.2 degrees above the seasonal average, making it the warmest morning in Delhi in two years. The maximum temperature was 41.8°C, 4.6 degrees above normal.

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Despite the mercury staying below 42°C, humidity levels ranging between 37 and 70 per cent made conditions extremely uncomfortable. The heat index or “feel-like” temperature remained between 48°C and 53°C across Delhi-NCR and the northern plains through the day.

Other weather stations also reported above normal temperatures, with Palam recording 42°C, Lodhi Road 42.1°C, Ridge 42.6°C and Ayanagar 41.8°C.

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IMD scientist Akhil Srivastava said heatwave conditions were likely to persist in isolated parts of Delhi on Sunday.

“Similar hot and humid conditions are also expected in Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. From tomorrow onwards, we are expecting a reduction in temperature, and there will be some respite from the heatwave in the Delhi region,” he said.

The Weather Department has forecast a gradual change from Monday, with partly cloudy skies, very light to light rain, thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds of 30-40 kmph, reaching up to 50 kmph during the afternoon and evening. The maximum temperature is expected to remain between 40°C and 42°C.

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