Delhi set to record 11th severe air day in November

PTI

New Delhi, November 25

Delhi's air quality stood in the "severe" category on Saturday morning with monitoring agencies pinning hopes on a western disturbance which may improve meteorological conditions starting Sunday.

It would be the 11th severe air quality day in November in Delhi if the average air quality index remains above the 400-mark till the end of the day. Delhi recorded just three severe air quality days in November last year, while it experienced 12 such days in 2021, the maximum in the month since the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) began monitoring.

There were nine such days in November 2020; seven in 2019; five in 2018; seven in 2017; 10 in 2016 and six in 2015, according to CPCB data.

Air quality in Delhi turned 'severe' again on Friday with a drop in minimum temperatures and slow wind speed at night allowing accumulation of pollutants.

The city's air quality index (AQI) stood at 421 at 8 am.

A scientist at the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted a brief relief due to a likely improvement in meteorological conditions under the influence of a western disturbance expected to affect northwest India starting on Sunday.

Delhi has been witnessing a gradual increase in AQI levels after a marginal improvement last Sunday.