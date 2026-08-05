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Home / Delhi / Delhi sets time limits for 84 public services, new power connection in 3 days

Delhi sets time limits for 84 public services, new power connection in 3 days

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Harsh Yadav
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:24 AM Aug 05, 2026 IST
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In a major administrative reform aimed at speeding up public service delivery, the Delhi Government has prescribed legally mandated timelines for 84 citizen services across departments and agencies. Under the new framework, new electricity connections must be provided within three days, while fixed deadlines have also been set for fire safety certificates, pollution clearances, building plans, property tax, labour licences and several other services.

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According to a gazette notification issued by the Delhi Government, the revised schedule has been notified under the Delhi (Right of Citizen to Time Bound Delivery of Services) Act, 2011. The schedule covers services provided by electricity distribution companies, Delhi Development Authority (DDA), Delhi Fire Services, Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC), Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), Labour Department, Excise Department, Revenue Department, DSIIDC, Public Works Department and several other agencies.

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The Information Technology Department amended the Schedule of the Act with the approval of the Lieutenant Governor. The notification states that where the newly prescribed timelines differ from earlier notifications, “the new timelines will apply.” The amended schedule has come into effect from its publication in the official gazette.

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For electricity consumers, applications for new connections from BSES Rajdhani Power Limited, BSES Yamuna Power Limited or Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited will have to be serviced within three days of submission of a complete application. Applications for net metering and connection agreements will have a maximum processing time of 25 days.

The DDA has been given 120 days to process change of land use applications, while the Delhi Fire Services must issue or renew fire safety certificates for occupancies covered under Rule 27 of the Delhi Fire Service Rules, 2010, within 30 days.

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Several environmental approvals have also been placed under defined timelines. The DPCC will process authorisation for importing ferrous and non-ferrous scrap and authorisation under the Bio-Medical Waste Management Rules within 60 days, while Solid Waste Management Rules authorisation will take up to 50 days.

For industries, the DSIIDC has fixed timelines of seven days for payment of lease rent dues, 45 days for change of constitution and 15 days for permission to mortgage industrial property through joint mortgage (NOC).

The Excise Department’s schedule includes 35 days for brand and label registration for Indian and foreign liquor wholesale licences, 20 days for liquor serving licences for hotels, restaurants, clubs, airport establishments and luxury trains, six days for permits to serve liquor outside licensed premises and seven days for liquor exhibitor permits.

The Labour Department has prescribed 21 days for factory registration and licence grants and contract labour registration and contractor licences. Online amendments to factory licences and boiler-related approvals and renewals will take 30 days. Passenger lift installation approvals will take seven days and lift operation licences 15 days, while shops and establishment registration and employer registration under the Delhi Labour Welfare Board are instant services.

Under the MCD schedule, factory licences, health trade licence-2 and licences for eating, lodging and boarding establishments will be issued instantly through the unified portal. Property tax e-mutation will take 30 days, veterinary licences 45 days, online building plan approvals 59 days, and town planning applications must be submitted to the MCD Standing Committee within 90 days.

Other services covered include cooperative society registration (45 days), partnership firms and societies (30 days), cinematograph licences (67-82 days), e-film shooting permission (12 days), tour operator and travel agent licences (20 days) and legal metrology and packaged commodities licences (15 days).

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