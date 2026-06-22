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Home / Delhi / Delhi: Seva Bharati launches 301 service projects

Delhi: Seva Bharati launches 301 service projects

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 11:19 AM Jun 22, 2026 IST
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Marking the International Day of Yoga with a major social outreach initiative, Seva Bharati Delhi virtually inaugurated 301 new service projects across the national capital on Sunday.

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The projects, launched under the service work expansion campaign, are expected to directly benefit more than 5,000 people, with a special focus on women empowerment, self-reliance, child development and community welfare. The virtual inauguration was conducted at 4.30 pm through electronic and social media platforms, connecting workers, teachers, supervisors, volunteers and local residents from across Delhi. The newly launched projects include ‘Sanskar Kendras’, self-help groups (SHGs), tailoring centres and self-reliance centres aimed at strengthening educational, social and economic opportunities for underprivileged communities.

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Describing the initiative as an effort to translate the true spirit of yoga into social life, Seva Bharati said the campaign sought to promote holistic development of individuals, society and the nation through service-oriented activities.

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Addressing the gathering, chief guest Ajay Singh, chairman and MD, SpiceJet, praised the organisation’s work and said, “the organisation’s resolve to bring the stream of development and assistance to the absolute last person in society is a crucial step in nation-building”.

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