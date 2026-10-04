Delhi: SFI, DYFI to hold protest on Oct 9, march to Jantar Mantar on Oct 10

The Students Federation of India (SFI) and the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) on Saturday announced nationwide protests on October 9 and a mass march to Jantar Mantar on October 10 to demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

At a joint press conference at the Press Club of India, the organisations said the October 9 protests would be held in major cities under the slogan “Good Bye Gyanesh”. They also announced a “Vote Ki Awaaz” drive, with campus referendums and cultural programmes against the CEC on October 7 and 8.

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The organisations claimed more than 3,000 activists participated in their October 2 march to Jantar Mantar and alleged use of force by the police. They said 1,204 SFI-DYFI activists, including 389 women, were detained during the march.