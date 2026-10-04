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Home / Delhi / Delhi: SFI, DYFI to hold protest on Oct 9, march to Jantar Mantar on Oct 10

Delhi: SFI, DYFI to hold protest on Oct 9, march to Jantar Mantar on Oct 10

Demand CEC Gyanesh's resignation

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:28 AM Oct 04, 2026 IST
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Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. PTI file
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The Students Federation of India (SFI) and the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) on Saturday announced nationwide protests on October 9 and a mass march to Jantar Mantar on October 10 to demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

At a joint press conference at the Press Club of India, the organisations said the October 9 protests would be held in major cities under the slogan “Good Bye Gyanesh”. They also announced a “Vote Ki Awaaz” drive, with campus referendums and cultural programmes against the CEC on October 7 and 8.

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The organisations claimed more than 3,000 activists participated in their October 2 march to Jantar Mantar and alleged use of force by the police. They said 1,204 SFI-DYFI activists, including 389 women, were detained during the march.

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