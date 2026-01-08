DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Win Big With Tribune Holiday Sale
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Delhi / Delhi shivers as mercury dips to 5.8 degrees Celsius, 3rd lowest this season

Delhi shivers as mercury dips to 5.8 degrees Celsius, 3rd lowest this season

Lowest minimum temperature of the season recorded on December 4 and 5, when mercury dipped to 5.6 degrees Celsius

article_Author
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 11:50 AM Jan 08, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
A girl warms her hands over a small fire amid cold winter weather on a roadside, in New Delhi, Thursday, January 8, 2026. PTI
Advertisement

A biting chill swept through the national capital on Thursday morning, as Delhi woke up to its lowest minimum temperature recorded this year, and the third lowest for the season, at 5.8 degrees Celsius, data from the India Meteorological Department showed.

Advertisement

The mercury at the city's base station, Safdarjung, dipped to 5.8 degrees Celsius, 1.1 degrees below the seasonal normal, making it the third lowest minimum temperature of this winter season.

Advertisement

Among the other monitoring stations, Palam recorded a low of 4.8 degrees Celsius, 1.7 degrees below normal, making it one of the chilliest mornings recorded in Delhi this year.

Advertisement

Lodhi Road recorded a minimum of 6.1 degrees Celsius, while both Ridge and Ayanagar settled at 5.8 degrees Celsius, according to IMD data.

No rainfall was recorded in the city in the 24 hours ending at 8:30 am.

Advertisement

The lowest minimum temperature of the season was recorded on December 4 and 5, when the mercury dipped to 5.6 degrees Celsius.

On December 1, the minimum temperature stood at 5.7 degrees Celsius, making Wednesday's low of 5.8 degrees Celsius the third lowest temperature recorded so far this winter.

Delhi recorded its first cold day of the year on January 6, when the maximum temperature plunged to 15.7 degrees Celsius, 3.3 degrees below the season's average, while the minimum settled at 7.6 degrees Celsius, 0.7 degree below normal.

The capital continued to reel under cold day conditions on Wednesday, with the maximum temperature recorded at 16.7 degrees Celsius, 2.3 degrees below normal, and the minimum at 8.6 degrees Celsius, 1.7 degrees below the seasonal average.

The IMD said cold day conditions may persist on Thursday as well, with the maximum temperature likely to settle around 15 degrees Celsius.

According to the IMD, cold day conditions are declared when the minimum temperature drops below 10 degrees Celsius, and the maximum falls about 4.5 to 6.4 degrees below the normal.

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts