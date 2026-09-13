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Home / Delhi / Delhi Sikh panel hospital to offer chemotherapy at half of market cost

Delhi Sikh panel hospital to offer chemotherapy at half of market cost

DSGMC already provides subsidised healthcare services at Gurdwara Bangla Sahib complex & Balaji Sahib Hospital

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Manikant Mishra
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:07 AM Sep 13, 2026 IST
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DSGMC president Harmeet Singh Kalka made the announcement while addressing a sangat during celebrations marking the Prakash Purab of the Guru Granth Sahib.
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Cancer patients seeking affordable treatment are set to get a major relief as the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) plans to start chemotherapy services at its Balaji Sahib Hospital at nearly half of the current market rates.

DSGMC president Harmeet Singh Kalka made the announcement while addressing a sangat during celebrations marking the Prakash Purab of the Guru Granth Sahib. He said the new facility would be aimed at making cancer treatment more accessible to patients who struggle with the high cost of chemotherapy.

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The DSGMC already provides subsidised healthcare services, including a cath lab, at the Gurdwara Bangla Sahib complex and the Balaji Sahib Hospital. The announcement came as Gurmat Diwans were organised at DSGMC gurdwaras to mark the Prakash Purab. The main programme was held at Gurdwara Moti Bagh Sahib, where Kalka, DSGMC general secretary Jagdeep Singh Kahlon and Dharam Parchar chief Jaspreet Singh Karamsar addressed the sangat.

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Additionally, Kalka announced a 15 per cent increase in dearness allowance for DSGMC employees, along with free life insurance and medical insurance cover. He said around 90 staff quarters at the Gurdwara Mata Sundari complex were also nearing completion.

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