  Delhi
Delhi: Singapore-bound Indian passenger held with pistol at IGI Airport

The passenger was offloaded and handed over by the CISF personnel to Delhi Police for further investigation

Photo for representational purpose only. iStock



PTI

New Delhi, September 6

A Singapore-bound Indian passenger was apprehended by CISF personnel at the Delhi airport on Wednesday for allegedly carrying a country-made pistol and two empty magazines in his hand baggage.

Passenger P Das was intercepted during security checks around 8 am at Terminal-3 of the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport, a senior official said.

The passenger, who was supposed to take an IndiGo flight to Singapore along with his wife and child, was offloaded and handed over by the CISF personnel to the Delhi Police for further investigation, the official said.

The man could not give a satisfactory reply as to why he was carrying the arms that are banned to be brought in the airport terminal area or to be carried inside an aircraft, the official said.

Security protocols are at an all-time high at the airport due to the G20 Leaders’ Summit to be held in the national capital from September 9-10.

The passenger has been booked by the police under the Arms Act.

