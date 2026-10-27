Delhi SIR: 94.34% notices disposed of, 3 days left to file claims

With just three days remaining for voters to file claims and objections under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Delhi, the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) said on Tuesday that more than 31.26 lakh of the 33.14 lakh notices issued to electors over discrepancies or their failure to establish links with the 2002 electoral rolls had been disposed of.

According to the Election Office, 31,26,576 notices, accounting for 94.34 per cent of the total, had been disposed of, with the cases marked for inclusion in the final electoral rolls. However, nearly 1.87 lakh cases were yet to be disposed of, even as the deadline for filing claims and objections approached on October 30.

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The revision exercise, which began on June 30, has resulted in a substantial reduction in Delhi's electoral roll. Of the 1,45,10,299 voters registered at the beginning of the exercise, only 97,53,577 submitted enumeration forms by August 17. The remaining 47,56,722 electors did not return their forms and were categorised as absent, shifted, dead or duplicate (ASDD).

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The draft electoral roll, published on August 31, consequently contained 97.53 lakh voters, including 49,88,993 men, 47,64,137 women and 447 third-gender electors.

Of those included in the draft roll, 13,79,789 voters were issued notices because they could not establish links with the electoral rolls prepared during the previous SIR in 2002. Another 19,34,243 voters were identified by the system as having logical discrepancies in their records.

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The CEO's office said that all notices involving logical discrepancies had been generated and that 18,96,675 such cases, or 98.05 per cent, had been resolved and marked for inclusion in the final roll.

The Election Office maintained that no voter would be deleted from the draft electoral roll without being given a fair and reasonable opportunity to be heard. It said the remaining cases would be addressed within the prescribed deadline of November 30.

Meanwhile, the Election Office received 3,88,429 applications through Forms 6, 7 and 8 between August 31 and October 26. These included 2,67,441 applications for the inclusion of names, 20,074 objections relating to the inclusion or deletion of names, and 1,00,914 applications for changes involving relocation, correction of entries and other modifications.

Another 5,24,639 applications had been received before the publication of the draft roll, taking the total number of applications received during the revision exercise to 9,13,068.

To facilitate voter enrolment, the election machinery organised more than one lakh special camp sessions across Delhi's 14,947 polling stations on seven designated days. These camps received 36,305 applications, including 25,255 applications under Form 6.

Special enrolment camps were also organised at schools, colleges and universities for voters aged between 18 and 25. These camps received 1,987 applications. Separate camps targeting homeless persons, transgender individuals and sex workers received another 557 applications.

The Election Office also conducted special enrolment drives for residents displaced from recently demolished colonies, including Bela Estate, Jailorwala Bagh, Narela, Bawana, Mangolpuri and the Wazirpur industrial area.

Booth Level Officers (BLOs) are also conducting house-to-house visits to identify eligible voters whose names have been left off the electoral rolls and assist them in completing the enrolment process.

The CEO's office has urged residents to verify their names in the draft roll and submit the necessary applications before October 30.

“No eligible voter should be left out of the electoral roll,” the Election Office reiterated, stressing that eligible residents whose names are missing should submit Form 6 along with the required declaration and supporting documents.

The exercise is being conducted by 13 District Election Officers, 70 Electoral Registration Officers, 902 Assistant Electoral Registration Officers and 14,947 BLOs. In addition, 33,226 Booth Level Agents appointed by recognised political parties are participating in the revision process.

The Election Office said claims and objections would be disposed of by November 30, while the final electoral roll would be published on December 4.