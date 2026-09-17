Delhi SIR draft roll: ERO says missing names are not final deletions, Form 6 claims open till September 30

The electoral registration officer (ERO) for New Delhi Assembly constituency on Thursday said names missing from the August 31 draft roll prepared under the special intensive revision (SIR) should not be treated as final deletions and that each case was based on field verification and prescribed procedure.

The clarification came a day after a news report questioned the absence of several names from the draft roll, including voters added before the 2025 Delhi Assembly elections.

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The ERO said the draft roll was prepared on the basis of enumeration forms submitted during the enumeration phase from June 30 to August 17. Booth level officers (BLOs) had undertaken house-to-house visits to distribute and collect forms, besides facilitating online submission.

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“Non-inclusion of a name in the draft electoral roll does not, by itself, constitute a final determination of ineligibility,” the ERO said, adding that eligible voters whose names are missing can file Form 6 with the required declaration and supporting documents during the claims and objections period, which ends on September 30.

Citing individual cases referred to in the report, the ERO said students at the Blind Relief Association had shifted outside Delhi and were not residing at the location during the enumeration phase. Their names were accordingly placed in the ASDD (absent, shifted, dead and duplicate) list.

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Similarly, nine voters — Arun Kumar, Raju Kumar, Chandresh, Rahul Rana, Raja, Pappu Singh, Ankit Bhan, Satyavir and Digpal Singh — were not found at house number P8 in Pillanji village, Sarojini Nagar, during verification and were therefore marked in the ASDD list. Another voter, Girish Chandra Pal, had already been deleted from the roll on May 20 after completion of prescribed formalities.

In the case of Jamshed Alam, a cleric and resident of Dargah Sayid Hussain on Panchkuian Road, the ERO said Alam refused to receive and sign the enumeration form after informing the BLO that he had another EPIC in Bihar. He was consequently placed in the ASDD list with the remark “refused to sign”.

In East Kidwai Nagar GPRA, the ERO attributed several exclusions to transfer and movement of Union government employees. Those who had shifted from their allotted quarters, moved to other government accommodation or left after superannuation were placed in the ASDD list if they were not found at their recorded addresses or did not submit enumeration forms.

Rejecting the suggestion that a comparison between voters added during an earlier revision and those missing from the current draft could by itself establish wrongful deletion, the ERO said, “The figures and individual cases mentioned in media reports relate to particular categories and periods of electoral roll revision. The mere comparison of additions in one revision period with non-inclusion in a subsequent draft electoral roll cannot, by itself, establish that a deletion or non-inclusion is erroneous and malafide. Each case is required to be examined on the basis of applicable eligibility conditions, field verification, documents and prescribed procedure.”

The ERO said ASDD lists for every polling booth had been prepared and vetted through meetings involving BLOs and booth level agents (BLAs) of political parties. “No prior objection was received during preparation of ASDD list at the time,” the ERO said.

It added that visits by BLOs for delivery and collection of physical enumeration forms, as well as verification of online forms, had been recorded and documented.

The ERO said the electoral roll was a continuously updated statutory record and could change due to shifting of residence, death, duplicate enrolment, non-fulfilment of eligibility conditions or other grounds prescribed under law.