Delhi SIR gathers pace, 2.14 lakh seek inclusion

Delhi’s electoral roll revision is gathering pace, with 2.14 lakh applications for inclusion and more than 51,000 objections against entries received as the special intensive revision (SIR) moves into its second week.

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According to the office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Delhi, a total of 2,14,534 Form-6 applications had been received up to August 31, while 3,605 fresh applications were received on September 1. The figures were released in the CEO’s daily bulletin.

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West district topped the list, recording 29,073 Form-6 applications up to August 31. It was followed by South East with 25,121 applications, North East with 24,685, New Delhi with 2,352 and Old Delhi with 7,276.

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The SIR claims and objections window, which began on August 31, will remain open till September 30.

The exercise has also seen a substantial number of objections and requests for changes in the existing electoral roll entries. The CEO’s bulletin recorded 51,482 Form-7 applications up to August 31, with another 40 received on September 1.

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Meanwhile, 2,61,935 Form-8 applications had been received up to August 31, with 1,866 more recorded on September 1. Form-8 applications relate to corrections or changes in electoral roll entries.

The bulletin also reported Form-6A applications, with 1,358 received on September 1, while six were recorded in the subsequent daily column.

The Delhi CEO has also set a clear timeline for completing the revision exercise. All claims and objections received by the September 30 deadline will be disposed of by October 29, following which the final electoral roll will be published on November 4.