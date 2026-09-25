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Home / Delhi / Delhi SIR: Names of most prominent voters who received notices cleared after verification

Delhi SIR: Names of most prominent voters who received notices cleared after verification

The voters had been issued notices after discrepancies were flagged in their enumeration forms

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Harsh Yadav
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 12:03 PM Sep 25, 2026 IST
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Former deputy prime minister LK Advani and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. Image credits/ Tribune file, Reuters
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BJP veteran L K Advani, former Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal are among prominent voters whose details have been validated following field verification during the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Delhi, officials said.

The voters had been issued notices after discrepancies were flagged in their enumeration forms. Most of the prominent names were marked as 'unmapped with last SIR' in the electoral records of Delhi pertaining to 2002. A majority of them are enrolled in the New Delhi Assembly constituency.

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In the past few days, teams of election officials, including booth-level officers (BLOs), visited the voters concerned to verify their details and supporting documents as prescribed by the Election Commission (EC), officials said.

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Following the verification, their names have been reserved for inclusion in the final electoral roll, scheduled to be published on November 4, they said.

The notices were issued in accordance with EC directions covering members of the judiciary, public representatives, holders of declared offices and prominent personalities from fields, including arts, culture, journalism, sports and public service.

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Such names were flagged in the electoral database after they did not figure in the draft roll published on August 31. The notices were part of the verification process to establish the voters’ eligibility and linkage with the previous electoral roll.

The SIR exercise involves verification of existing electors through enumeration forms and supporting documents, particularly in cases where details could not be mapped with the previous electoral database.

Officials said the field verification of the prominent voters had now been completed and their names had been kept for inclusion in the final roll.

The Delhi electoral roll is being revised as part of the SIR exercise, with the draft roll published on August 31 and the final roll due on November 4.

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