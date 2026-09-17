Delhi SIR: Over 62,000 fresh applications for electoral roll inclusion received in 15 days

Delhi’s ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls has received 62,583 fresh applications for inclusion of names in the electoral roll in 15 days, taking the total number of Form 6 applications received so far to 2,74,983, according to the latest status report of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Delhi.

The data, covering the period from August 31 to September 15, shows that West Delhi recorded the highest number of fresh Form 6 applications at 7,834, followed by North West (6,384), East (6,297) and South East (6,250). New Delhi recorded the lowest, at 1,203 applications.

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Form 7 applications, used for claims and objections relating to deletion of names, stood at 812 during the 15-day period, taking the cumulative figure to 52,283.

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The CEO’s data also showed 131 fresh Form 6A applications, taking the cumulative figure to 1,482, while 20,289 Form 8 applications were received during the period, taking their total to 2,81,057.

Among the districts, East Delhi received the highest number of fresh Form 7 applications at 107, while North East recorded the highest number of fresh Form 8 applications at 2,426.

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Form 8 is used for shifting an address or modification of existing electoral roll entries.

The claims and objections window under the SIR opened on August 31 and will remain open till September 30. The draft electoral roll was published on August 31 and has been made available on the CEO Delhi website as well as at polling stations.

The CEO office has asked voters to verify their names in the draft roll. Those whose names are missing can submit Form 6 with the prescribed declaration and supporting documents. Persons attaining the age of 18 years on or before October 1, 2026, can also apply for inclusion.

Claims and objections received by September 30 will be disposed of by October 29, with the final electoral roll scheduled for publication on November 4.