Delhi SIR: SC flags mechanical notices, seeks ECI response on ‘logical discrepancies’

Flagging ‘mechanical notices’ issued by the Election Commission to voters during the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in the national capital, the Supreme Court on Tuesday said the basis for identifying a "logical discrepancy" needed clarification.

A Bench of CJI Surya Kant, Justice Joymalya Bagchi and Justice V Mohana issued notice to the Election Commission on a petition filed by Anjali Bhardwaj and Amrita Johri against deletion of lakhs of names from the electoral roll in Delhi during the SIR exercise.

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“Almost mechanically, notices are being issued. In all probability, they are machine-generated notices. Please examine whether some additional filters are necessary before the notices are issued,” the Bench told senior advocate Dama Seshadri Naidu, who represented the poll panel.

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The Bench said there was scope to clarify what information was sought from voters over ‘logical discrepancies’ marked against them in SIR notices and which documents were required to correct those discrepancies. Certain additional human checks were needed before notices were issued, it noted.

Asking the poll panel to explain the immediate steps taken, the Bench posted the matter for hearing after two weeks.

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On behalf of the petitioners, advocate Prashant Bhushan pointed out that categories such as an age gap of less than 15 years between a voter and his/her parents, or less than 40 years between a voter and his/her grandparent, had no rational connection to an elector's statutory eligibility to vote.

“Not even a single voter will be deleted without hearing them out,” Naidu assured the Bench.

The petitioners alleged that apart from the 47 lakh people excluded from the draft electoral roll, notices have been issued to another 33 lakh voters on grounds of logical discrepancies and being 'unmapped'.

Alleging failure on the part of the Election Commission and the Delhi Chief Electoral Officer to disclose the names of voters issued notices the specific reasons for issuing such notices, the petitioners sought disclosure of the criteria, definitions, algorithmic parameters and operational guidelines governing the classification of voters under the category of 'Logical Discrepancies' during the SIR in Delhi.

Contending that the failure to publish the names of electors issued notices was contrary to the poll panel’s communication dated May 14, 2026, they demanded publication of a consolidated, searchable list of all electors issued notices during the Delhi SIR, along with their addresses and the specific reason or category for each notice.

The term 'Logical Discrepancies' has not been defined and the EC's May 14 communication did not prescribe specific criteria or parameters for determining when an elector would fall in that category, the petitioners submitted.

The draft electoral roll of Delhi published on August 31 recorded 97.53 lakh electors who had submitted their Enumeration Forms and further 47.56 lakh electors were excluded from the draft roll under the category of Absent, Shifted, Dead or Duplicate (ASDD), they submitted.

Close to 33.13 lakh electors included in the draft roll were identified for issuance of notices on the grounds of 'No Mapping' or 'Logical Discrepancies', and 13.79 lakh of them were identified as having no mapping, while 19.33 lakh were classified under logical discrepancies, the petitioners contended.