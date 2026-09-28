Delhi SIR: Special voter camps held across city

The Election Commission of India (ECI) held a fresh round of special voter registration camps across Delhi on Sunday as part of its ongoing exercise to facilitate voter registration and the updation of electoral rolls.

The camps provided eligible residents an opportunity to submit applications for registration and seek corrections or changes in their voter details.

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The camps were organised at all polling station locations across the national capital, with Booth Level Officers (BLOs) assisting residents in filling forms, collecting applications and addressing queries related to the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

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The office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Delhi, said the exercise was aimed at ensuring that no eligible citizen was left out of the electoral rolls. A large number of electors visited the camps to submit claims for enrolment through Form-6.

In another key development, BLOs will visit the homes of electors who have been issued notices in cases involving unmapped voters and logical discrepancies to collect the required documents.

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As on Sunday, 2,98,431 hearings for notices issued in unmapped and logical discrepancy cases had been conducted in Delhi, the CEO’s office said.

It said electors who had been issued such notices would not be required to appear before the Electoral Registration Officer (ERO) or Assistant Electoral Registration Officer (AERO) offices in normal circumstances.

“Such persons will not be called for hearing to ERO/AERO office. Only in exceptional circumstances, as decided by the ERO, the hearing will be held preferably online. Any adult member of the family can be authorised by the elector to attend the hearing on their behalf, if required.”

The BLOs will collect documents during their home visits and upload these on the ECINet for consideration by the ERO. The CEO’s office has asked electors to provide the relevant documents to BLOs when they visit their place.

The ECI has also revised the schedule of the ongoing SIR in Delhi. The period for filing claims and objections will continue till October 30, while the notice phase and disposal of claims and objections will continue till November 30. The final electoral roll is scheduled to be published on December 4.

The next round of special camps will focus on young voters and will be held at colleges, universities and other educational institutions across Delhi on September 29 and 30.

The CEO’s office has urged young electors to use the opportunity to enrol themselves in the electoral rolls. Applicants attaining the age of 18 on or before October 1 have been asked to submit Form-6 for inclusion in the electoral roll.