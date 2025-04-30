Delhi: Sirsa assures new school building for students of Sanjay Colony before board examinations

Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Tuesday assured that the Sanjay Colony Senior Secondary School in Chhattarpur would have a proper building in place before students sat for their board examinations. During an inspection visit, he expressed concern over the dismal infrastructure of the school, which currently operates under tin-sheet roofing with crumbling classrooms and deteriorated furniture.

Accompanied by MP Ramvir Singh Bidhuri and local MLA Kartar Singh, Sirsa interacted with teachers and students, assuring immediate government intervention. “Our children deserve dignity, not neglect. Before your board exams, this school will have a proper building,” he told students during the visit.

Criticising the previous government, Sirsa said, “Those who claimed to revolutionise education should witness the hell they’ve left behind. They turned liquor shops into five-star facilities while our children studied under tin roofs.”

Sirsa said the Delhi Government, under Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, was focused on delivering “visible, lasting impact” rather than hollow promises.

After the school inspection, the minister also visited Dera village, where he met residents and reviewed civic issues, including poor road conditions and drainage. He assured the community that key projects would be executed in a time-bound manner. “Our government stands for accountability and swift action. Every concern raised will be addressed promptly,” he added.