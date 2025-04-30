DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Delhi / Delhi: Sirsa assures new school building for students of Sanjay Colony before board examinations

Delhi: Sirsa assures new school building for students of Sanjay Colony before board examinations

Expresses concern over the dismal infrastructure of school
article_Author
Anshita Mehra
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 12:44 AM Apr 30, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa during a visit to Sanjay Colony Senior Secondary School in New Delhi. Photo: X
Advertisement

Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Tuesday assured that the Sanjay Colony Senior Secondary School in Chhattarpur would have a proper building in place before students sat for their board examinations. During an inspection visit, he expressed concern over the dismal infrastructure of the school, which currently operates under tin-sheet roofing with crumbling classrooms and deteriorated furniture.

Accompanied by MP Ramvir Singh Bidhuri and local MLA Kartar Singh, Sirsa interacted with teachers and students, assuring immediate government intervention. “Our children deserve dignity, not neglect. Before your board exams, this school will have a proper building,” he told students during the visit.

Criticising the previous government, Sirsa said, “Those who claimed to revolutionise education should witness the hell they’ve left behind. They turned liquor shops into five-star facilities while our children studied under tin roofs.”

Advertisement

Sirsa said the Delhi Government, under Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, was focused on delivering “visible, lasting impact” rather than hollow promises.

After the school inspection, the minister also visited Dera village, where he met residents and reviewed civic issues, including poor road conditions and drainage. He assured the community that key projects would be executed in a time-bound manner. “Our government stands for accountability and swift action. Every concern raised will be addressed promptly,” he added.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper